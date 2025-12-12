- Overview
BACC: Blue Acquisition Corp
BACC exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.26 and at a high of 10.27.
Follow Blue Acquisition Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BACC stock price today?
Blue Acquisition Corp stock is priced at 10.26 today. It trades within 10.26 - 10.27, yesterday's close was 10.26, and trading volume reached 29. The live price chart of BACC shows these updates.
Does Blue Acquisition Corp stock pay dividends?
Blue Acquisition Corp is currently valued at 10.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.81% and USD. View the chart live to track BACC movements.
How to buy BACC stock?
You can buy Blue Acquisition Corp shares at the current price of 10.26. Orders are usually placed near 10.26 or 10.56, while 29 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow BACC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BACC stock?
Investing in Blue Acquisition Corp involves considering the yearly range 9.95 - 10.44 and current price 10.26. Many compare -0.87% and 2.81% before placing orders at 10.26 or 10.56. Explore the BACC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Blue Acquisition Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Blue Acquisition Corp in the past year was 10.44. Within 9.95 - 10.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Blue Acquisition Corp performance using the live chart.
What are Blue Acquisition Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Blue Acquisition Corp (BACC) over the year was 9.95. Comparing it with the current 10.26 and 9.95 - 10.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BACC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BACC stock split?
Blue Acquisition Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.26, and 2.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.26
- Open
- 10.27
- Bid
- 10.26
- Ask
- 10.56
- Low
- 10.26
- High
- 10.27
- Volume
- 29
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -0.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.81%
- Year Change
- 2.81%
