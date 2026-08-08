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AVUQ: Avantis U.S. Quality ETF
AVUQ exchange rate has changed by 0.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 67.59 and at a high of 68.13.
Follow Avantis U.S. Quality ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AVUQ stock price today?
Avantis U.S. Quality ETF stock is priced at 67.90 today. It trades within 67.59 - 68.13, yesterday's close was 67.57, and trading volume reached 52. The live price chart of AVUQ shows these updates.
Does Avantis U.S. Quality ETF stock pay dividends?
Avantis U.S. Quality ETF is currently valued at 67.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.66% and USD. View the chart live to track AVUQ movements.
How to buy AVUQ stock?
You can buy Avantis U.S. Quality ETF shares at the current price of 67.90. Orders are usually placed near 67.90 or 68.20, while 52 and -0.34% show market activity. Follow AVUQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AVUQ stock?
Investing in Avantis U.S. Quality ETF involves considering the yearly range 54.65 - 68.38 and current price 67.90. Many compare 2.94% and 14.35% before placing orders at 67.90 or 68.20. Explore the AVUQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Avantis U.S. Quality ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Avantis U.S. Quality ETF in the past year was 68.38. Within 54.65 - 68.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 67.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track Avantis U.S. Quality ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Avantis U.S. Quality ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Avantis U.S. Quality ETF (AVUQ) over the year was 54.65. Comparing it with the current 67.90 and 54.65 - 68.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AVUQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AVUQ stock split?
Avantis U.S. Quality ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 67.57, and 13.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 67.57
- Open
- 68.13
- Bid
- 67.90
- Ask
- 68.20
- Low
- 67.59
- High
- 68.13
- Volume
- 52
- Daily Change
- 0.49%
- Month Change
- 2.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.35%
- Year Change
- 13.66%