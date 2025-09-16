Currencies / ASIC
ASIC
21.06 USD 0.57 (2.78%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ASIC exchange rate has changed by 2.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.47 and at a high of 21.60.
ASIC on the Community Forum
Daily Range
20.47 21.60
Year Range
19.30 25.00
- Previous Close
- 20.49
- Open
- 20.79
- Bid
- 21.06
- Ask
- 21.36
- Low
- 20.47
- High
- 21.60
- Volume
- 155
- Daily Change
- 2.78%
- Month Change
- -4.92%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.14%
- Year Change
- -11.14%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%