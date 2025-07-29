QuotesSections
ASHR: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF

32.21 USD 0.08 (0.25%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ASHR exchange rate has changed by -0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.08 and at a high of 32.24.

Daily Range
32.08 32.24
Year Range
23.26 35.72
Previous Close
32.29
Open
32.11
Bid
32.21
Ask
32.51
Low
32.08
High
32.24
Volume
3.178 K
Daily Change
-0.25%
Month Change
1.96%
6 Months Change
21.73%
Year Change
11.88%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev