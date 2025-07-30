Valute / ASHR
ASHR: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF
31.98 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ASHR ha avuto una variazione del 0.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.98 e ad un massimo di 32.12.
Segui le dinamiche di Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
31.98 32.12
Intervallo Annuale
23.26 35.72
- Chiusura Precedente
- 31.97
- Apertura
- 32.01
- Bid
- 31.98
- Ask
- 32.28
- Minimo
- 31.98
- Massimo
- 32.12
- Volume
- 4.412 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.23%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 20.86%
- Variazione Annuale
- 11.08%
21 settembre, domenica