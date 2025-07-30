QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ASHR
Tornare a Azioni

ASHR: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF

31.98 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ASHR ha avuto una variazione del 0.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.98 e ad un massimo di 32.12.

Segui le dinamiche di Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ASHR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
31.98 32.12
Intervallo Annuale
23.26 35.72
Chiusura Precedente
31.97
Apertura
32.01
Bid
31.98
Ask
32.28
Minimo
31.98
Massimo
32.12
Volume
4.412 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.03%
Variazione Mensile
1.23%
Variazione Semestrale
20.86%
Variazione Annuale
11.08%
21 settembre, domenica