ASBA: Associated Banc-Corp 6.625% Fixed-Rate Reset Subordinated Notes
24.9899 USD 0.0399 (0.16%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ASBA exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.9899 and at a high of 24.9899.
Follow Associated Banc-Corp 6.625% Fixed-Rate Reset Subordinated Notes dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
24.9899 24.9899
Year Range
22.9900 25.2999
- Previous Close
- 24.9500
- Open
- 24.9899
- Bid
- 24.9899
- Ask
- 24.9929
- Low
- 24.9899
- High
- 24.9899
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 0.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.74%
- Year Change
- 0.97%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%