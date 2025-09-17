QuotesSections
ARKZ
ARKZ: EA Series Trust ARK 21Shares Active Ethereum Futures Strategy E

44.54 USD 0.05 (0.11%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ARKZ exchange rate has changed by 0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.54 and at a high of 44.54.

Follow EA Series Trust ARK 21Shares Active Ethereum Futures Strategy E dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
44.54 44.54
Year Range
15.71 50.52
Previous Close
44.49
Open
44.54
Bid
44.54
Ask
44.84
Low
44.54
High
44.54
Volume
1
Daily Change
0.11%
Month Change
-0.89%
6 Months Change
117.06%
Year Change
56.39%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev