ARKOW: ARKO Corp - Warrant

0.0094 USD 0.0002 (2.08%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ARKOW exchange rate has changed by -2.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0094 and at a high of 0.0094.

Follow ARKO Corp - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0094 0.0094
Year Range
0.0053 0.7000
Previous Close
0.0096
Open
0.0094
Bid
0.0094
Ask
0.0124
Low
0.0094
High
0.0094
Volume
1
Daily Change
-2.08%
Month Change
56.67%
6 Months Change
-78.14%
Year Change
-98.43%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev