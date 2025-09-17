Currencies / ARKD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ARKD: EA Series Trust ARK 21Shares Blockchain and Digital Economy Inn
59.01 USD 0.09 (0.15%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ARKD exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.01 and at a high of 61.24.
Follow EA Series Trust ARK 21Shares Blockchain and Digital Economy Inn dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
59.01 61.24
Year Range
31.90 64.58
- Previous Close
- 58.92
- Open
- 59.45
- Bid
- 59.01
- Ask
- 59.31
- Low
- 59.01
- High
- 61.24
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.15%
- Month Change
- -0.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 64.97%
- Year Change
- 64.92%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev