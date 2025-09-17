QuotesSections
Currencies / ARKD
Back to US Stock Market

ARKD: EA Series Trust ARK 21Shares Blockchain and Digital Economy Inn

59.01 USD 0.09 (0.15%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ARKD exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.01 and at a high of 61.24.

Follow EA Series Trust ARK 21Shares Blockchain and Digital Economy Inn dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
59.01 61.24
Year Range
31.90 64.58
Previous Close
58.92
Open
59.45
Bid
59.01
Ask
59.31
Low
59.01
High
61.24
Volume
4
Daily Change
0.15%
Month Change
-0.17%
6 Months Change
64.97%
Year Change
64.92%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev