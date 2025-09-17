QuotesSections
APCB: Trust for Professional Managers ActivePassive Core Bond ETF

29.97 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

APCB exchange rate has changed by 0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.97 and at a high of 30.03.

Follow Trust for Professional Managers ActivePassive Core Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
29.97 30.03
Year Range
28.66 30.37
Previous Close
29.96
Open
29.99
Bid
29.97
Ask
30.27
Low
29.97
High
30.03
Volume
182
Daily Change
0.03%
Month Change
1.80%
6 Months Change
1.42%
Year Change
-1.15%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev