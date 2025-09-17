QuotesSections
ANGHW
ANGHW: Anghami Inc - Warrants

0.0166 USD 0.0002 (1.19%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ANGHW exchange rate has changed by -1.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0146 and at a high of 0.0166.

Follow Anghami Inc - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0146 0.0166
Year Range
0.0091 0.0427
Previous Close
0.0168
Open
0.0146
Bid
0.0166
Ask
0.0196
Low
0.0146
High
0.0166
Volume
4
Daily Change
-1.19%
Month Change
-17.00%
6 Months Change
40.68%
Year Change
-55.01%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev