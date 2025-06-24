Currencies / AMLX
AMLX: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc
11.96 USD 0.11 (0.93%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AMLX exchange rate has changed by 0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.78 and at a high of 12.13.
Follow Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AMLX News
- Guggenheim raises Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock price target on PBH potential
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares fall after $175 million follow-on offering
- Amylyx prices public offering of 17.5 million shares at $10 each
- Amylyx launches public offering of common stock
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global
- Amplify at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Pipeline Insights
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX) Presents at Citi's Biopharma Back to School Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:AMLX)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX) Citi's Biopharma Back to School Conference Transcript
- Amplify at Citi’s Biopharma Conference: Strategic Insights on Avexitide
- Amylyx stock neutral after discontinuing ORION program, Goldman maintains buy
- What's Going On With Amylyx Pharma Stock Wednesday? - Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals discontinues ORION program for AMX0035 in PSP
- Amylyx discontinues PSP drug program after trial failure
- Mizuho raises Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock price target to $12 on improved outlook
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Amylyx (AMLX) Q2 Net Loss Narrows 43%
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals: A High-Risk Pipeline With Strong Upside Potential (NASDAQ:AMLX)
- TD Cowen reiterates Buy rating on Amylyx stock, cites avexitide potential
- Amylyx Drug Slashes Sugar Spikes Post-Weight Loss Surgery - Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)
- Citi maintains Buy rating on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock after KOL event
- Goldman Sachs resumes Amylyx stock coverage with Buy rating on avexitide potential
- Why Shares in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Soared This Week
- Amylyx Eyes $2B Opportunity In Post-Surgery Sugar Crash Market - Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)
- Carnival Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Liminatus Pharma, Coinbase Global, Uber And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA), Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)
Daily Range
11.78 12.13
Year Range
2.60 12.25
- Previous Close
- 11.85
- Open
- 11.98
- Bid
- 11.96
- Ask
- 12.26
- Low
- 11.78
- High
- 12.13
- Volume
- 3.188 K
- Daily Change
- 0.93%
- Month Change
- 30.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 243.68%
- Year Change
- 270.28%
