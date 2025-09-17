QuotesSections
Currencies / AGOX
AGOX: Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF

30.51 USD 0.12 (0.39%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AGOX exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.38 and at a high of 30.54.

Daily Range
30.38 30.54
Year Range
21.31 30.56
Previous Close
30.39
Open
30.54
Bid
30.51
Ask
30.81
Low
30.38
High
30.54
Volume
39
Daily Change
0.39%
Month Change
4.49%
6 Months Change
24.73%
Year Change
5.79%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev