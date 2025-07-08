QuotesSections
Currencies / AENTW
Back to US Stock Market

AENTW: Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation - Warrants

0.6000 USD 0.0000 (0.00%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AENTW exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.4578 and at a high of 0.6354.

Follow Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AENTW News

Daily Range
0.4578 0.6354
Year Range
0.0370 0.7499
Previous Close
0.6000
Open
0.4578
Bid
0.6000
Ask
0.6030
Low
0.4578
High
0.6354
Volume
24
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
81.82%
6 Months Change
200.00%
Year Change
1053.85%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev