QuotesSections
Currencies / ADNWW
Back to US Stock Market

ADNWW: Advent Technologies Holdings Inc - Warrant

0.0089 USD 0.0000 (0.00%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ADNWW exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0089 and at a high of 0.0095.

Follow Advent Technologies Holdings Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
0.0089 0.0095
Year Range
0.0033 0.0350
Previous Close
0.0089
Open
0.0089
Bid
0.0089
Ask
0.0119
Low
0.0089
High
0.0095
Volume
55
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
-31.54%
6 Months Change
-12.75%
Year Change
23.61%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev