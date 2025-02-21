Currencies / ACGLO
ACGLO: Arch Capital Group Ltd - Depositary Shares Each Representing 1/
21.79 USD 0.05 (0.23%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ACGLO exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.68 and at a high of 21.91.
Follow Arch Capital Group Ltd - Depositary Shares Each Representing 1/ dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ACGLO News
- Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Presents at Bank of America 30th Annual Financials CEO Conference 2025 Transcript
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- Arch Capital Group Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ACGL)
- Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Baron Asset Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter (MUTF:BARAX)
- Tracking Ron Baron’s BAMCO Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's April 2025 New Analysts
- GAM: Tech Exposure Could Mean Short-Term Pain
- Tracking Ron Baron’s BAMCO Portfolio – Q4 2024 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- Auxier Asset Management Winter 2024 Market Commentary (Mutual Fund:AUXFX)
- Baron FinTech Fund Q4 2024 Shareholder Letter
Daily Range
21.68 21.91
Year Range
20.01 23.82
- Previous Close
- 21.74
- Open
- 21.91
- Bid
- 21.79
- Ask
- 22.09
- Low
- 21.68
- High
- 21.91
- Volume
- 34
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- 2.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.16%
- Year Change
- -7.00%
