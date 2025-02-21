Currencies / ABUS
ABUS: Arbutus Biopharma Corporation
4.40 USD 0.13 (2.87%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ABUS exchange rate has changed by -2.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.38 and at a high of 4.57.
Follow Arbutus Biopharma Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ABUS News
- Arbutus: IP Drama With High Stakes (NASDAQ:ABUS)
- Roivant Sciences stock rating reiterated at Buy by TD Cowen
- Is Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
- Is Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
- Arbutus (ABUS) Q2 Revenue Surges 529%
- Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Arbutus Biopharma earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Arbutus reacquires China rights to imdusiran after Qilu partnership ends
- Tourlite Capital Q1 2025 Investor Letter
- abrdn Life Sciences Investors Q1 2025 Commentary
- Arbutus Biopharma earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Analysis-Trump health policy uncertainty sends biotech sector into deeper slump
- Arbutus Biopharma: A Wing And A Prayer (NASDAQ:ABUS)
- RNA Biotechs: Current State And Outlook
- Tourlite Capital Q4 2024 Investor Letter
Daily Range
4.38 4.57
Year Range
2.71 5.10
- Previous Close
- 4.53
- Open
- 4.52
- Bid
- 4.40
- Ask
- 4.70
- Low
- 4.38
- High
- 4.57
- Volume
- 2.047 K
- Daily Change
- -2.87%
- Month Change
- 19.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.80%
- Year Change
- 15.18%
