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ABNG: Leverage Shares 2x Long ABNB Daily ETF
ABNG exchange rate has changed by 6.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.68 and at a high of 19.97.
Follow Leverage Shares 2x Long ABNB Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ABNG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2x Long ABNB Daily ETF stock is priced at 19.85 today. It trades within 19.68 - 19.97, yesterday's close was 18.66, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of ABNG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2x Long ABNB Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2x Long ABNB Daily ETF is currently valued at 19.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 34.58% and USD. View the chart live to track ABNG movements.
How to buy ABNG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2x Long ABNB Daily ETF shares at the current price of 19.85. Orders are usually placed near 19.85 or 20.15, while 14 and 0.46% show market activity. Follow ABNG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ABNG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2x Long ABNB Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 13.02 - 19.97 and current price 19.85. Many compare 2.53% and 21.04% before placing orders at 19.85 or 20.15. Explore the ABNG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2x Long ABNB Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2x Long ABNB Daily ETF in the past year was 19.97. Within 13.02 - 19.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2x Long ABNB Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2x Long ABNB Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2x Long ABNB Daily ETF (ABNG) over the year was 13.02. Comparing it with the current 19.85 and 13.02 - 19.97 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ABNG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ABNG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2x Long ABNB Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.66, and 34.58% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.66
- Open
- 19.76
- Bid
- 19.85
- Ask
- 20.15
- Low
- 19.68
- High
- 19.97
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 6.38%
- Month Change
- 2.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.04%
- Year Change
- 34.58%