ABLVW
ABLVW: Able View Global Inc - Warrant

0.0252 USD 0.0013 (5.44%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ABLVW exchange rate has changed by 5.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0239 and at a high of 0.0309.

Follow Able View Global Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
0.0239 0.0309
Year Range
0.0102 0.0400
Previous Close
0.0239
Open
0.0300
Bid
0.0252
Ask
0.0282
Low
0.0239
High
0.0309
Volume
60
Daily Change
5.44%
Month Change
51.81%
6 Months Change
26.00%
Year Change
22.93%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev