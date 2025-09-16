QuotesSections
Currencies / AAPG
AAPG

39.09 USD 0.46 (1.19%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AAPG exchange rate has changed by 1.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.09 and at a high of 39.09.

Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
39.09 39.09
Year Range
17.00 48.45
Previous Close
38.63
Open
39.09
Bid
39.09
Ask
39.39
Low
39.09
High
39.09
Volume
1
Daily Change
1.19%
Month Change
-6.82%
6 Months Change
72.51%
Year Change
124.78%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%