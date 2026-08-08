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XPDUSD: Palladium vs US Dollar
XPDUSD price has changed by 0.45% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 1348.224 USD and at a high of 1406.334 USD.
Follow Palladium vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Palladium price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the price of XPDUSD today?
Today Palladium vs US Dollar is priced at 1379.704. It trades within 1348.224 - 1406.334, while yesterday's close was 1373.464. Check the XPDUSD price on the live chart.
What is the highest price Palladium vs US Dollar has ever been?
XPDUSD reached a record high of 2165.694, within 1084.814 - 2165.694. Current 1379.704 and 27.18% provide context to this level. The live price chart of XPDUSD shows these updates.
What is the lowest price XPDUSD has ever been?
The lowest price of XPDUSD was 1084.814, within 1084.814 - 2165.694. Compared to 1379.704 and 10.59%, it shows the depth of past declines. See the live chart for Palladium vs US Dollar.
- Previous Close
- 1373.464
- Open
- 1365.490
- Bid
- 1379.704
- Ask
- 1379.734
- Low
- 1348.224
- High
- 1406.334
- Volume
- 73.533 K
- Daily Change
- 0.45%
- Month Change
- 10.59%
- 6 Months Change
- -23.95%
- Year Change
- 27.18%