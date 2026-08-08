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USDBRL: US Dollar vs Brazilian Real
USDBRL exchange rate has changed by -0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.1117 and at a high of 5.1405.
Follow US Dollar vs Brazilian Real dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
How is US Dollar vs Brazilian Real exchange rate calculated?
USDBRL exchange rate is based on 5.1222 and 5.1252, reflecting demand in BRL. Fluctuations are shown in -0.36% and 4.9227 - 5.6422. See the live chart for US Dollar vs Brazilian Real.
How can I trade USDBRL?
Trading USDBRL is done at 5.1222 or 5.1252. Watch 5.1222, 5.1117 - 5.1405, and 15109 to evaluate market conditions. The live price chart of USDBRL shows these updates.
What kind of pair is US Dollar vs Brazilian Real?
USDBRL is a currency pair quoted in BRL. Its price is 5.1222, with volatility reflected in -0.36% and -4.71%. View the chart live to track US Dollar vs Brazilian Real movements.
What is USDBRL volatility?
USDBRL volatility is visible in 5.1117 - 5.1405 and 4.9227 - 5.6422. Analysts also track -0.36% and -2.19% versus 5.1222. Check the USDBRL price on the live chart.
- Previous Close
- 5.1434
- Open
- 5.1405
- Bid
- 5.1222
- Ask
- 5.1252
- Low
- 5.1117
- High
- 5.1405
- Volume
- 15.109 K
- Daily Change
- -0.41%
- Month Change
- 0.32%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.19%
- Year Change
- -4.71%