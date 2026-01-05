Specification
Hello,
I need an Expert Advisor (EA) developed using a combination of three indicators:
-
Strength Indicator
-
RSI
-
Pivot Points
The detailed strategy will be shared after you apply for this job.
The EA must work properly in the Strategy Tester, so we can verify that entries and exits are executed correctly.
I have attached an image showing how the indicators look on the chart.
Please apply only if you are confident you can complete the EA within my budget of $30–31.
Thank you,
Project information
Budget
30 - 31 USD
Deadline
to 1 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders18
Arbitrage count-1