Using news filter, simple price action, some indicators & statistics inputs to create Conservative BTCUSD and XAUUSD Scalping EA

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics Strategy modules Python Custom graphics

Specification

Using news filter, simple price action, some indicators & statistics inputs to create Conservative BTCUSD and XAUUSD Scalping EA

 

The required EA must:

-          Continuously working

-          Be with full source code given to me

-          Edges cases Solved > 99%

-          Be from a +5 successful similar projects coder

-          Be put in Trello for reviewing, validating and back testing

-          Be of clean code, where if another coder will continue work after, he understands work easily and builds upon it

-          Be documented thoroughly within the code

-          Be tutoring me how to launch it, disable it and use back testing

-          Be tested for 3 days for validation

-          NDA

-          Be working with any MT5 broker, with ICMarkets MT5 feed as current choice

-          Give me a tool to easily use to make routine cleaning and maintenance to EA

-          Put EA in MQL5 best VPS if any and utilize highest protection to it

-     The bottom line: Be a professional EA that I will not think of any technical problem that may arise, only thinking of the trades.

 

======================================

 

EA Style: I require a flexible working page under in the MT5 toolbox as a tab or as a widget on chart with a drop list that can be closed and opened with a click. It contains following working commands:

1.       “Symbol” è although I want to trade the most volatile instruments BTCUSD and XAUUSD, all tradeable instruments are allowed, so that I enter whatever Symbol to trade

2.       “Spread Average” è a coder calculates Spread Average per last M15 continuously “current spread + next spread + …, … etc. divided by their sum”

3.       “Required Spread” è an empty window that I put the max spread I accept for a trade

4.       “Tick Count Average” è a coder calculates Bid Tick Count Average per last M15 continuously “current bid tick count + next bid tick count + …, … etc. divided by their sum”. He does the same for Ask and “Bid+Ask”, then he puts each in a separate window

5.       “Required Ticks Count” è three empty windows that I put a bigger tick number per Bid, Ask and “Bid+Ask” that I accept for a trade. I will have a tick box to activate or deactivate this option

6.       “Volume Average” è a coder calculates Bid Volume Average per last M15 continuously “current bid volume + next bid volume + …, … etc. divided by their sum”. He does the same for Ask and “Bid+Ask”, then he puts each in a separate window

7.       “Required Volume” è three empty windows that I put a bigger volume number per Bid, Ask and “Bid+Ask” that I accept for a trade. I will have a tick box to activate or deactivate this option

8.       “Slippage Average” è a coder finds Negative or Positive Slippage Average per last M15 continuously “trade slippage + next trade slippage + …, … etc. divided by their sum”. This is done by calculating price difference between “signal discovery” price and actual Buy or Sell price, for each trade when open and when close per Symbol

9.       “Latency Average” è a coder finds Latency Average per last M15 continuously “trade latency + next trade latency + …, … etc. divided by their sum”. This is done by calculating latency between “signal discovery” time and time of the “wanting-to-enter” price, latency between time of the “wanting-to-enter” price and actual Buy or Sell time, and latency between “signal discovery” time and actual Buy or Sell time, for each trade when open and when close per Symbol, and he puts each of the three latencies in a separate window

10.   “Leverage” è I will have two boxes, each with numbers from 1 to 100, so that I choose the leverage I want to trade with

11.   “Lot Size” è I will have a drop down list that includes numbers from 0.01 to 0.09, 0.1 to 0.9, 1 to 10, and an empty space to enter whatever lot size I want to trade

12.   “No Trade” è time from 00:00:00 to 00:00:00 with a “+” sign beside it to add another “No Trade”, so that I fill Time(s) that I don’t want the EA to trade within

 


Trading methods:

-         Buy/Sell conditions:

1.     I want to include breaking news then filter it, "I have the trading formula that follows if else logic and draws arrow on chart under every news" but any free built indicator for that is accepted if it reflects -or with modification- can be reflecting my formula

2.    I want my trend line study to be coded, included and plotted on chart "I have the trading formula that depends on some candles OHLC" but any free built indicator is accepted if it reflects -or with modification- can be reflecting my formula

3.    I want to include 8 indicators under chart "I have the codes but it requires double check"

           4.   I want to code, and include under chart a custom indicator from scratch, similar to Stochastic "I have the trading formula and logic"

           5.    I want my Support/Resistant lines to coded, included and plotted on chart "I have trading formula that depends on up and down peaks" but any free                    built indicator is accepted if it reflects -or with modification- can be reflecting my formula

               

            Notes:

1.      I want the Trailing Stop to be coded and included in the EA that calculates spread, commissions and slippage when creating a hook or a stop and works on a limit order

2.       Since I want ICmarkets.com, I only want "IOC order” as the protocol to be used as they only accept it for all orders: Buy, Sell, Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop

3.       I only want “Limit Orders” to be used for all Buy, Sell, Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop and DON’T use any other kind of orders

4.       If “depth of market” or “order book” gives better spreads, better liquidity and faster execution, use them instead of top of book

5.       I want the time from “signal discovery until Trade is placed” to be 1 ms or less

6.      I want the broker to know my order suddenly just after “signal discovery” even if I have known it earlier

7.      I want to be taught best approaches to back test any change but that reflects realistic bad tick environment and with latency

8.     I want every element in my EA to be tested by an AI model that predicts the best of it

9.   Notification to email and/or mobile sms/whatsapp is made with rules 


Thank you.


Project information

Budget
200+ USD
Deadline
to 20 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0