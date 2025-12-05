"A professional AI-based Forex Expert Advisor developer is required. The developer must have strong experience and a proven background in creating advanced, high-performance trading systems."
Specification
Subject: Request for Expert MT5 Forex EA Developer
Hello,
I am looking for a professional MetaTrader 5 Forex Expert Advisor (EA) developer with extensive experience. I want a fast AI-powered trading bot for MT5 that can:
Open multiple trades automatically, whether buy or sell, and close them for profit.
Execute high-frequency scalping with high precision.
Analyze or predict the market trend (buy or sell) and act accordingly.
Use appropriate lot sizes (e.g., around 3 lots or as suitable) to maximize profit.
Main goal: I want the bot to consistently generate around 9%–10% profit per day from any capital.
For example, if I have $1,000 and run the bot, it should aim to make $90–$100 per day.
I found this video showing a bot with similar behavior: https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSfw6GTnb/
I want something like this but better, with two main features:
1. A mode that works 24/7, like in the video, without a maximum profit limit.
2. Another mode that works until reaching 9%–10% of the capital, then stops automatically until manually restarted.
I am looking for a highly skilled developer with the expertise to make this possible. Price is not an issue; we can agree on a fair rate once you confirm you can achieve these requirements.
Looking forward to your response.
Best regards,
YousefSpecify
Project information
Budget
100 - 2000 USD
Deadline
from 5 to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0