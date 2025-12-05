



Hello,





I am looking for a professional MetaTrader 5 Forex Expert Advisor (EA) developer with extensive experience. I want a fast AI-powered trading bot for MT5 that can:





Open multiple trades automatically, whether buy or sell, and close them for profit.





Execute high-frequency scalping with high precision.





Analyze or predict the market trend (buy or sell) and act accordingly.





Use appropriate lot sizes (e.g., around 3 lots or as suitable) to maximize profit.









Main goal: I want the bot to consistently generate around 9%–10% profit per day from any capital.

For example, if I have $1,000 and run the bot, it should aim to make $90–$100 per day.





I found this video showing a bot with similar behavior: https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSfw6GTnb/

I want something like this but better, with two main features:





1. A mode that works 24/7, like in the video, without a maximum profit limit.









2. Another mode that works until reaching 9%–10% of the capital, then stops automatically until manually restarted.













I am looking for a highly skilled developer with the expertise to make this possible. Price is not an issue; we can agree on a fair rate once you confirm you can achieve these requirements.





Looking forward to your response.





Best regards,

YousefSpecify

Subject: Request for Expert MT5 Forex EA Developer