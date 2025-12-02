Specification
I need an experienced MT5/MQL5 quantitative developer to run full optimisations and robustness tests for two existing Expert Advisors:
SSP (scalping EA)
AIO Breakout (breakout EA)
This is NOT a full development job — it is optimisation, tuning, validation, and .set file creation.
1. Symbols & Timeframes
Optimise both EAs on:
XAUUSD (priority)
EURUSD
GBPUSD
Suggested timeframes: M5, M15, H1.
I’m open to additional recommendations if logical.
2. Data & Testing Periods
Use high-quality tick or 1-minute data.
In-sample: at least 5–8 years
Out-of-sample: at least the last 12–24 months
3. Optimisation Requirements
Optimise all relevant inputs:
SL / TP
Trailing
Session filters
Breakout thresholds
Volatility filters
ATR/volatility-based settings
Risk settings (fixed % only)
Avoid curve-fitting and unrealistic parameter combinations.
4. Target Metrics
Final sets must aim for:
Max Drawdown ≤ 20%
Profit Factor ≥ 1.3
Stable equity curve
Consistent trade count
NO martingale / NO grid
I prioritise stability over maximum net profit.
5. Robustness (Required)
Include at least one:
Out-of-sample validation
Walk-forward test
Monte-Carlo (randomised slippage/spread/tick noise)
Parameter sensitivity check
6. Deliverables
A. .SET files
For each EA + each symbol + each timeframe:
Conservative (prop-friendly)
Standard
Aggressive
B. Backtest reports
Provide MT5 HTML or CSV reports for all final sets.
C. Summary
Short documentation explaining:
Which parameters were optimised
In-sample vs OOS results
Recommended configuration
Any weaknesses or session notes
7. Developer Requirements
Please only apply if you have:
Proven MT5 optimisation experience
Past optimisation / set-file jobs
Strong understanding of curve-fit avoidance
Ability to provide robustness testing
Examples of previous optimisation reports (attach if possible)
Notes
All communication must remain on MQL5.
Code must compile cleanly in the latest MT5 build.
No hard-coded broker values.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
4
25%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
1
Rating
Projects
16
6%
Arbitration
8
38% / 38%
Overdue
2
13%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
11
64%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
2
Rating
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
89
25%
Arbitration
8
75% / 13%
Overdue
44
49%
Free
3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
29
7%
Arbitration
11
9% / 64%
Overdue
0
Busy
8
Rating
Projects
74
18%
Arbitration
30
17% / 53%
Overdue
31
42%
Free
9
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
10
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
2
33%
Working
14
Rating
Projects
543
35%
Arbitration
76
32% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Busy
15
Rating
Projects
30
13%
Arbitration
10
0% / 50%
Overdue
8
27%
Loaded
16
Rating
Projects
29
21%
Arbitration
20
10% / 50%
Overdue
8
28%
Working
Similar orders
Stormbreaker 30 - 100 USD✅ *Step-by-Step Strategy to Code – CRT + CISD (MT5 EA)* 🔧 *System Setup* *Timeframes Used:* - *D1* – Bias & CRT zones (High & Low) - *H1* – Confirm candle closes back inside CRT levels - *M5* – CISD pattern (entry trigger) --- 🟢 *Buy Setup – Logic* 1. *Detect D1 CRT Zone:* - Identify current day’s *High and Low* → define CRT levels. 2. *Wait for Sweep:* - Price must *break below D1 CRT Low* (wick). 3. *H1
Ninjatrader strategy to MT4 30+ USDHey bro, can you help with NT8. On a vps, multiple algos and prop account but the strategies keep getting out of sync, going from true to false for no reason….. mid trade it pops errors.The algo codes are locked… other than that it’s open VPs, NT8 and strategy is open You will notice in the strategies xml that there are standard, then 100k and 50k versions…… Also I did version that are in strategy labeled "Apex"
Developing MT5 EA for Gold 100 - 500 USDI asked ChatGPT to come up with a strategy to trade the downside of gold. I'm looking for someone who can tell me whether the suggestion is feasible and, if not, how the scope and purpose of the paper can be achieved differently. At the end, a corresponding code should be created. Thank you for your feedback
Traingview indicator 30+ USDI would like to create an indicator for my strategy on trading view , my strategy involves a liquidity sweep , wick or candle body closure , this needs to happen inside a higher time frame pd array such as a fair value gap that’s atleast 5m + and there needs to be an inversion fair value gap for my entry , I want the fair value gaps on all time frames so I can see them all on the 1 minute chart but i want the fair
Project information
Budget
30 - 200 USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0