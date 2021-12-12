Indicators: OandaX OrderBook Chart
Hello Andrei Trukhanovich
Thanks for your hard work for a nice indicator. It's useful for me when monitor the Oanda order book snapshot. And it will be easy to watch if you make dim solid rectangle and put it in background
Regards
Antony
New version available. Now cross-platform, that means you can use this indicator both at mt4 and mt5
I have added an option to draw rectangles solid.
I don't know why the code in english part is not updated (old version now) you can download the latest version using this download link:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/download/15993/OandaX_OrderBook_Chart.mq4
or you can download it manually in the russian part of the codebase: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15993
Thank you for your response.
You can write your own indicator based on this one and display as many histograms as you wish.
It's not difficult, you don't have know what all this code does. The required code is the last 200 lines.
would it be possible to make it display the last 5 order book status ?
Try this one
- 2017.02.05
- Andrei Trukhanovich
- www.mql5.com
Try this one
As requested made all objects except vertical line pointer non-selectable.
Attaching here while being submitted
Great Indicator.
I do need some help with displaying it correctly:
fixed some issues, now the indicator works at MT5 fine as well.
Don't download zip, it can be old version inside.
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OandaX OrderBook Chart:
The OandaX OrderBook Chart indicator is designed for displaying the history histogram of orders or positions history on the instrument with reference to the chart scale.
Author: Andrei Trukhanovich