Indicators: OandaX OrderBook Chart

New comment
 

OandaX OrderBook Chart:

The OandaX OrderBook Chart indicator is designed for displaying the history histogram of orders or positions history on the instrument with reference to the chart scale.

Author: Andrei Trukhanovich

 

Hello Andrei Trukhanovich

 Thanks for your hard work for a nice indicator. It's useful for me when monitor the Oanda order book snapshot. And it will be easy to watch if you make dim solid rectangle and put it in background

Regards

Antony 

 

New version available. Now cross-platform, that means you can use this indicator both at mt4 and mt5

I have added an option to draw rectangles solid.

I don't know why the code in english part is not updated (old version now) you can download the latest version using this download link:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/download/15993/OandaX_OrderBook_Chart.mq4 

or you can download it manually in the russian part of the codebase: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15993

 

thank you for the wonderful indicator.

would it be possible to make it display the last 5 order book status ? like in the picture?  

 

 

Thank you for your response.

You can write your own indicator based on this one and display as many histograms as you wish.

It's not difficult, you don't have know what all this code does. The required code is the last 200 lines.

 
tylerbose:

would it be possible to make it display the last 5 order book status ?

Try this one 

OandaX Orderbook Chart Multi Version
OandaX Orderbook Chart Multi Version
  • 2017.02.05
  • Andrei Trukhanovich
  • www.mql5.com
Here is multihistogram version of OandaX Orderbook Chart indicator.It can do all things base indicator can do. You can browse histogram history or show the latest, make you histograms cumulative and...
 
Andrei Trukhanovich:

Try this one 

thanks a million !
 

As requested made all objects except vertical line pointer non-selectable.

Attaching here while being submitted

 

Great Indicator.

I do need some help with displaying it correctly:

orderbook

 
it's displayed ok on your screenshot, isn't it?
 

fixed some issues, now the indicator works at MT5 fine as well.

Don't download zip, it can be old version inside.

123
New comment