Running EA, and have several profile
On the platform there you can have different profiles (located bottom center of the screen), if you have EA's running on a different profile that you are viewing, are they still live, bit of a silly one but nevertheless, unknown to me at present, thanks, Rob
may be I am wrong but EA is working when it is attached and running (and you see it in metatrader chart). Otherwise - not.
May be - I am wrong ...
I think - some other members can reply because I am not sure that I understood sorry.
Thanks NG, I think you have to have the profile live with the EA running, just switched between profiles and my EA took a trade that should have been executed on the previous bar, may have answered my own question, BTW, some great contribution on other threads, Rob
rob:No. EA running on the chart, it attached.
True, you can only have the EA running on the profile/template that is visible on screen, one for a sticky for future reference as it will be asked again in the future,lol
just an observation, this topic header is not what I posted ???? "A quick question" was in there somewhere !!
Hi rob
I did not edit your first post sorry.
But you know ... some people are asking same questions again and again ... and moderators (incl myself) are trying to make some threads to be a 'key threads' ... hoping that some similar questions will be going to this thread.
It is nothing with you in anyway.
I mean: many people may ask same what you asked.
Sorry for editing.
ND
no problem, I though I'd been hacked !!
rob:
You are, by me.
Rather you than a stranger baby 8-)))
