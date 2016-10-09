Is it true - there is no way .. - page 2
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I declare a name as a class variable and want to assign its value at construction time. And due to my coding principle small is beautiful and smaller is even more beautiful I tried to use one command and defined the function as a 'global' function so that it is available to any class even if they do not exist yet - and that fails. :(
The best solution from my viewpoint still would be - as I tried and failed - typename(this).
I posted it at the service desk yesterday - it might take a while, if ..
My previous method works fine, and typename(this) works fine, too. For example:
But, if you want to create a generic function to get the type of any variable or structure or class, you can use a template like this. You would only have to pass your variable or structure or class instance to GetName function as a parameter:
Regards.
in MQL4this or any other pointer to an instance of a class like
creates an compiler error: '' - invalid cast operation.
BTW, the service desk answered: "Thanks for your suggestion, but we have no such plans."
in MQL4this or any other pointer to an instance of a class like
creates an compiler error: '' - invalid cast operation.
BTW, the service desk answered: "Thanks for your suggestion, but we have no such plans."
I don´t know what Service Desk said. The only thing I know is both of them are working fine in mql4 (Metatrader 4 build 1012, Metaeditor build 1395). Which is your MT4 build??- Did you test them??. You can test them, instead of asking Service Desk.
You have 2 EA examples attached. If your MT4 build isn't 1012, please don't recompile them. Regards-
An another ejample: MyClass3.mq4. Now storing m_name variable inside the constructor. Regards.
An another ejample: MyClass3.mq4. Now storing m_name variable inside the constructor. Regards.
Agree.
I don't understand the problem either. And by the way why do one want a class name inside a class ?
Agree.
I don't understand the problem either. And by the way why do one want a class name inside a class ?
I don't know. It's a question for Carl. He said that typename(this) doesn't work in mql4, and I proved it's working fine. Now, he have the solution (3 different solutions), and he will be able to use like he wants. Regards
I want to be able to use my OOP-code by a script, an EA and e.g. as the heart of an indicator. Due to the options of virtual methods and method overloading it can happen that - while developing - you 'land' in the wrong method or to be precise in the method with the same name but of the wrong (e.g. base-) class. In the debugger it is easy to detect, but at least in MQL4 you can't really debug an indicator, so you have to show it either by Print or Comment().
I don't know what has been a problem on my side and why I have got the compiler error (s.th. like "the conversion is not allowed") - it must have been my error - but now typename(this) works - thanks!