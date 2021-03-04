BUG - Notifications: not enough space for notification ... - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
i have the same issue here..
i didn't use any indicator or EA, i just want to get notification order to my android phone, but this is happening..
sometimes i just restart the VPS, and it works again, but after one night, it's happens again
i get this problem since the mt4 got the new updates
any advice?
thanks in advance
i have the same issue here..
i didn't use any indicator or EA, i just want to get notification order to my android phone, but this is happening..
sometimes i just restart the VPS, and it works again, but after one night, it's happens again
i get this problem since the mt4 got the new updates
any advice?
thanks in advance
What MT4 update ?
update version 4.00 build 1320
December 11th, last year