BUG - Notifications: not enough space for notification ... - page 3

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i have the same issue here..

i didn't use any indicator or EA, i just want to get notification order to my android phone, but this is happening..
sometimes i just restart the VPS, and it works again, but after one night, it's happens again

i get this problem since the mt4 got the new updates

any advice?

thanks in advance

mt4 journal

 
Bagus Rizqitama:

i have the same issue here..

i didn't use any indicator or EA, i just want to get notification order to my android phone, but this is happening..
sometimes i just restart the VPS, and it works again, but after one night, it's happens again

i get this problem since the mt4 got the new updates

any advice?

thanks in advance


What MT4 update ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
What MT4 update ?

update version 4.00 build 1320

December 11th, last year

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