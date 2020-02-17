my phone do not received trade notification since this morning from mt4

hello,
do you have same issue, or it s just me?

since this morning trying not receiving any notification :(
how can i resolve the issue?


 
The first and easiest way to fix this is to restart your phone.

 
The first and easiest way to fix this is to restart your phone.

 
