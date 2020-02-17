my phone do not received trade notification since this morning from mt4
hello,
since this morning trying not receiving any notification :(
do you have same issue, or it s just me?
how can i resolve the issue?
- Notification phone issue
- Notificaions not working
- MT4 on VPS,notifications failed send request 0
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register