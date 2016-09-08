external links
- attach a file in signal description
- iMA issue
- How to post comment on a Market Product
I am not sure that I correctly understood sorry ...
If you are talking about affiliate program so it was closed: Affiliate program in Market and Signals to be closed
Links to your products/signals/blog post are already in your profile so just make sharing it from your profile for all your mql5 profile friends (if they do not like it so they will switch it off, if it is ok for them so they will get the info on their profule for their friends).
External links for commercial products can be posted on profile only, and not on the forum.
I am not sure that I correctly understood sorry ...
If you are talking about affiliate program so it was closed: Affiliate program in Market and Signals to be closed
Links to your products/signals/blog post are already in your profile so just make sharing it from your profile for all your mql5 profile friends (if they do not like it so they will switch it off, if it is ok for them so they will get the info on their profule for their friends).
External links for commercial products can be posted on profile only, and not on the forum.
I found under achievements:
Users attraction
To Profile:
How many times guests from external resources have visited the user's Profile following the user's links. Post links to your profile on other sites, forums and social networking sites and attract more visitors to your Profile to increase the rating.
And was wondering how to use it.
How to share?
It is simple:
- blogs (below blog post):
- profile :
- the thread :
I am not sure how it will be affected on the rating accorfing to the info you provided (I never look at rating/points sorry) but I am making the sharing all the time.
Otherwise how the people will know about my existing (that I am still alive)? :)
This is example with my previous post - if I click on '5 button' (see image below) so this post (some part of the content from the post with the link "to read more") will go to my profile, and all my 1079 profile friends will see it (and they can share it as well to their social networks and so on on the way I provided above):
Also, if I feel that I made a good post (just a post on the thread) so I can promote it too.
This is example with my previous post - if I click on '5 button' (see image below) so this post (some part of the content from the post with the link "to read more") will go to my profile, and all my 1079 profile friends will see it (and they can share it as well to their social networks and so on on the way I provided above):
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