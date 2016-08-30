Info Piattaforma
Buon giorno,
allego immagino di cosa vorrei fare, vedete la finestra vista del mercato quella cerchiata? ha lo sfondo colorato.
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Market Watch colored?
I do not see it in Web terminal sorry (not yet).
But as I know - this Web termibnal is developing so I think - we will see it in one day for example.
I do not see it in Web terminal sorry (not yet).
But as I know - this Web termibnal is developing so I think - we will see it in one day for example.
But we can see it on Metatrader (not web but the normal one):
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Salve,
vi contatto per chiedre un vostro aiuto.
Girando per il web ho visto piattaforme MT4 con la finestra VISTA DEL MERCATO a sfondo colorato, per fino con le caselle dei cross che cambiano colore da rosso a celeste.
Vorrei sapere come poter fare ad aggiornare la mia piattaforma con queste modifiche.
Mi sembra impossibile che non lo si possa fare o lo può fare solo il brocher che ci da la piattaforma?
Ringrazio di cuore per un eventuale vosto preziosissimo aiuto.
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Hello, will contact you for a chiedre your help . Browsing the web I saw MT4 platforms with the market's view window colored background , for up with the cross boxes that change color from red to blue. I want to know how to
make me upgrade my deck with these changes . It seems impossible that you can not do or can do so only brocher which gives us the platform? Thank you for any vosto invaluable help. It seems impossible that you can not do
or can do so only brocher which gives us the platform?
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