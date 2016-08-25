MT4 Vs. MT5 RS levels problem
Hello Guys
I'm totally new here and trying to learn something before i get into all this
tradings stuffs.
can anyone explain what's the differences between MT4 and MT5 platform
and can you please tell why there is a big difference in the SR levels in both MT4 and MT5 att the same time
see the picture
timeframe is 1M.
Pair is EURUSD
IN MT5 at 18:07 is red candle 1.12785
IN MT4 at 18:07 is a green candle 1.12816
Sometimes it’s even bigger
even the charts are not the same why ?
Because you are comparing two different market feeds.
What do you mean ?
I have the demo accounts on same server
isn't it the same market for EURUSD wherever i look at it if the data is live and real ?
What do you mean ?
I have the demo accounts on same server
isn't it the same market for EURUSD wherever i look at it if the data is live and real ?
No.
so 2 trades att the same time for the same pair and same rules on a same server but one on MT4 and the other on MT5, they will have a different resaults ?
Apparently you are looking at 2 different market feeds this means different traders so the results have to be different.
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Hello Guys
I'm totally new here and trying to learn something before i get into all this
tradings stuffs.
can anyone explain what's the differences between MT4 and MT5 platform
and can you please tell why there is a big difference in the SR levels in both MT4 and MT5 att the same time
see the picture
timeframe is 1M.
Pair is EURUSD
IN MT5 at 18:07 is red candle 1.12785
IN MT4 at 18:07 is a green candle 1.12816
Sometimes it’s even bigger
even the charts are not the same why ?