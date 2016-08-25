MT4 Vs. MT5 RS levels problem

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Hello Guys

I'm totally new here and trying to learn something before i get into all this

tradings stuffs.


can anyone explain what's the differences between MT4 and MT5 platform


and can you please tell why there is a big difference in the SR levels in both MT4 and MT5 att the same time


see the picture


timeframe is 1M.

Pair is EURUSD

IN MT5 at 18:07 is red candle 1.12785

IN MT4 at 18:07 is a green candle 1.12816

Sometimes it’s even bigger

even the charts are not the same why ?


 
Ghattas:

 

Hello Guys

I'm totally new here and trying to learn something before i get into all this

tradings stuffs.


can anyone explain what's the differences between MT4 and MT5 platform


and can you please tell why there is a big difference in the SR levels in both MT4 and MT5 att the same time


see the picture


timeframe is 1M.

Pair is EURUSD

IN MT5 at 18:07 is red candle 1.12785

IN MT4 at 18:07 is a green candle 1.12816

Sometimes it’s even bigger

even the charts are not the same why ?


Because you are comparing two different market feeds.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Because you are comparing two different market feeds.

What do you mean ?

 I have the demo accounts on same server 

isn't it the same market for EURUSD wherever i look at it  if the data is live and real ? 

 
Ghattas:

What do you mean ?

 I have the demo accounts on same server 

isn't it the same market for EURUSD wherever i look at it  if the data is live and real ? 

No.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
No.
so 2 trades att the same time for the same pair and same rules on a same server but one on MT4 and the other on MT5, they will have a different resaults ?
 
Ghattas:
so 2 trades att the same time for the same pair and same rules on a same server but one on MT4 and the other on MT5, they will have a different resaults ?

Apparently you are looking at 2 different market feeds this means different traders so the results have to be different.

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