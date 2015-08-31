MT4 Indicator - Same arrow being displayed when they should vary
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Hi,
I'm learning to write indicators and I've a problem which I don't understand.
The indicator should display an green up or red down arrow depending on certain conditions but instead is displaying all red down arrows. The different conditions are being met as per the printed output but I don't understand why I'm not getting the desired results. I'm sure it's something simple.
Can you help?
Here's my code:
Thanks in advance for your help.
That's funny as I tested your indicator and only get Green arrow :
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
International Capital Markets Pty Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Demo
Forum indicator...
probably the first one red or green is continuously re drawn.
you can try to declare globally not sure if it will help do.
Thanks for getting back to me.
Any ideas as to why it's doing this as I can't see the problem with the code?
Thanks again.
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Hi,
I'm learning to write indicators and I've a problem which I don't understand.
The indicator should display an green up or red down arrow depending on certain conditions but instead is displaying all red down arrows. The different conditions are being met as per the printed output but I don't understand why I'm not getting the desired results. I'm sure it's something simple.
Can you help?
Here's my code:
Thanks in advance for your help.