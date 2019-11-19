Could this be a Bug in MT5?
The data/quotes (and the quality of the data/quotes) are related to the brokers only.
Many traders are selecting the broker based on the quality of the data the broker is proposing (the data/quotes may be slightly different from one broker to an other one within one trading platform for example).
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Every tick VS Every tick based on real ticks AND latency on StrategyTester (backtesting)
Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.25 18:24
I do not know ... I just collected some information related to your question (incl the article).
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Of course, if you are planning to trade EA with some broker so you will use broker's data/tick. If we do not like their data so we may
change the broker with more good data.
And the data/ticks are not unified for the different brokers ... For example, there are some indicators (iTrend for Brainwashing system for example) which are showing the different results with the different brokers.
There are some EAs (for example: for day trading on D1/W1, martingale) which will have very similar results/performance with the dufferent brokers during the trading. But there are many EAs which are having the performance based on the brokers' data (intra-day trading EAs, scalping, counter trend EAs, and some more).
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If some person will tell me the following: "I have profitable EA."
I will ask him: "Which broker for" (is it profitable for which broker?)
If he will reply: "Any broker" so he is using martingale strategy, or he is trading on W1 timeframe with the trades opened once per half a year for example.
In this way we can understand the recommendation of the MetaQuotes for subscribers concerning the signals to use same broker with the signal provider.
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As to recommendation about the broker for the best data/quotes/ticks so I remember some brokers with good data/quotes for MT4 but I
have no idea about MT5 for example (discussion about the brokers is very limited/almost prohibited on the forum sorry).
The data/quotes (and the quality of the data/quotes) are related to the brokers only.
Many traders are selecting the broker based on the quality of the data the broker is proposing (the data/quotes may be slightly different from one broker to an other one within one trading platform for example).
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Thank you for the reply Sergey, however, both the MT4 and MT5 are with the same broker and therefore data quality should be the same, right? If you look closely at the charts, they are identical, the indicator tells me that the spreads are also identical... the only difference is that the ask line of MT5 is much higher than the actual ask price (because I placed a buy order in MT5 and it was executed below the ask price; please see the chart). So, I am not sure the reason is the data quality of the broker. There must be another explanation.
The data/quotes and the quality of those data are related to the brokers only (it is well-known information).
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Hi guys,
Please look at the picture. I am wondering whether you are seeing the same difference between MT5 vs. MT4 and whether this could be a bug in MT5... I am guessing the broker has nothing to do with this difference.
MT5 is build 2210. MT4 is build 1220.