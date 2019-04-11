Can anyone share their profitable trading strategy with me? Please? - page 3

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Stop your losses ... if you can not win, you should stop your losses by leaving the table.

 

Hello Nancy!

First of all, I'm really sorry you lost your money in forex.

Second, I really suggest you to try a demo account or at least a Cent account, so even if you don't perform well you wont be in hard times, trust me, this is really important. When you will feel confident with your trading, you can swith with a normal account, but even then, CARE the LEVERAGE.

About the strategy, I assume you are a beginner. I would recommend you a medium/long term strategy, trend follower.

Scalping require A LOT of experience and mental strenght, but this is just my opinion.  

I really wish you all the best, and I'm sure you will improve in your trading. Just be patience.

Don't hesitate to  text me if you need an advice or something!

Good vibes,

 

Alessandro. 

 

Hi,....maybe thinking positive

juz paid for learning,

next time will be better... 

 
Hi, I wrote a post based on my trading experinces - related to your question. GOOD TRADER - BAD TRADER There is no shortcuts in trading and I absolutey agree with some of the comments written here so far - Trading pshychology is 99% of trading. I will go even further and say that there are hundreds of free systems out there, if you are willing to do some research. Even the simpliest Elliot wave system will be profitable IF you stick to your trading plan and predefined rules. Following of the plan is the key, we alone mess up, it is not market's fault. Markets never promised to us millions of dollars and easy life, we alone come to trading having this ideas.
 
Nancy Manetti:

I have been trying out different strategies from internet, however, I can't seem to get out of losing cycle.

I am already overwhelmed because I lost my money in forex. It was my fault that I lost money.

I have tried my best to educate myself (babypips, books, articles) and find the best trading strategy.

Most of the books were about psychology and didn't give any actual profitable trading strategy.

I am having lot of trouble forming a trading strategy.

Can any profitable trader from here take pity on me and share their trading strategy?

Hi Nancy, 
The only susatinable factor in the markets is volatility, so exploit it.
Use some oversold/overbought indicator (rsi, stochastics) together with a channel (atr channels, bollinger bands). buy when its oversold, sell when its overbought. scale in/out. adjust open positions overnight or have a time stop on each position. 
Good luck
Petter
[Deleted]  
I can educate you to pro level. But there no magic, need hard work. 
 
Go and search in the market or signal
 

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/161849

I posted this suggestion on the Forum with Renko charts.

Renko Charts & D1 for profitable short term trading
Renko Charts & D1 for profitable short term trading
  • www.mql5.com
Renko Charts and D1 charts for reality checking have proven to me that it can be a reliable trading strategy for multiple days of trading the daily...
 

Profitable and stable algorithm not exist anymore.You can see the best experts on market and there is night scalper most of them.Another strategies keep losing.Actually many strategies have been lose last 3-4 year.



 
http://www.babypips.com/blogs/loonie-adventures/forex-hlhb-system-explained.html
HLHB Forex Trend-Catcher System Explained
  • www.babypips.com
I’ve been getting a lot of inquiries about the HLHB Trend-Catcher System, so I decided to give a bit of refresher on this forex system. Here are the deets! What is it about? If you’ve just tuned in to BabyPips.com, you should know that the HLHB System simply aims to catch short-term forex trends. It is patterned after the Amazing Crossover...
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