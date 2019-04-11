Can anyone share their profitable trading strategy with me? Please? - page 3
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Stop your losses ... if you can not win, you should stop your losses by leaving the table.
Hello Nancy!
First of all, I'm really sorry you lost your money in forex.
Second, I really suggest you to try a demo account or at least a Cent account, so even if you don't perform well you wont be in hard times, trust me, this is really important. When you will feel confident with your trading, you can swith with a normal account, but even then, CARE the LEVERAGE.
About the strategy, I assume you are a beginner. I would recommend you a medium/long term strategy, trend follower.
Scalping require A LOT of experience and mental strenght, but this is just my opinion.
I really wish you all the best, and I'm sure you will improve in your trading. Just be patience.
Don't hesitate to text me if you need an advice or something!
Good vibes,
Alessandro.
Hi,....maybe thinking positive
juz paid for learning,
next time will be better...
I have been trying out different strategies from internet, however, I can't seem to get out of losing cycle.
I am already overwhelmed because I lost my money in forex. It was my fault that I lost money.
I have tried my best to educate myself (babypips, books, articles) and find the best trading strategy.
Most of the books were about psychology and didn't give any actual profitable trading strategy.
I am having lot of trouble forming a trading strategy.
Can any profitable trader from here take pity on me and share their trading strategy?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/161849
I posted this suggestion on the Forum with Renko charts.
Profitable and stable algorithm not exist anymore.You can see the best experts on market and there is night scalper most of them.Another strategies keep losing.Actually many strategies have been lose last 3-4 year.