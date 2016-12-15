MT4 on WIN10 Anniversary Update - Expert Advisors being rejected.
I use MT4 build 988 on Win10. The terminal was installed after OS received Anniversary Update from MS a few days ago. After successful installation I tried to attach my EA's to charts in this new environment. But it is impossible now. They can't be attached to charts anymore, neither dropped nor using "attach to chart" command from navigator window. And the tester can't open them. They still work perfectly well in win7/8.1 environment with the same build of MT4. So the reason must be some problem concerning interaction between Win10 and MT4. Even exemplary EAs from Metaquotes itself like "MACD Sample" or "Moving Average" are rejected. Any help will be welcome, especially from Metaquotes team because it looks to be some kind of systemic issue.
Vlad
Can you please try to run the terminal in Windows 7 Compatibility mode to see if it then works.
Right click the terminal icon and choose Properties, then tab Compatibility.
Can you please try to run the terminal in Windows 7 Compatibility mode to see if it then works.
Right click the terminal icon and choose Properties, then tab Compatibility.
Marco, thank you for your advice but unfortunately it didn't work. I've tried many different compatibility modes, even XP one, but the problem still persists. I also ran mt4 in administrator mode, switched off windows defender, but still no success. It's hard to say if it is compatibility issue, security issue or sthg. else. EAs are rejected as if they were incompatible. Though they work perfectly on my live acount in earlier Windows versions (my most recent one is Win 10 Home). I even recompiled some of them again in win10 metaeditor but to no avail. I tested as many as 20+ EAs from different sources, not only mine, and 90% of them was rejected, including these from Metaquotes. There are some instances when EA is accepted and can be attached to chart but very rare. Is is very puzzling indeed.
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Okay maybe this https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/93729#comment_2724137 helps.
I've a computer with Windows 10 version 1607 metatrader 988 and I can't use the EAs or add costom indicators to my chart.
It's the windows version, cause I've updated another computer today and the same problem appears now.
I've a computer with Windows 10 version 1607 metatrader 988 and I can't use the EAs or add costom indicators to my chart.
It's the windows version, cause I've updated another computer today and the same problem appears now.
I realize this thread is about a month old, however, many people seem to be going down a path they need not. Remember that your trading account has two passwords - one is for trader mode, the other investor mode. When you upgarde your operating system you will have to login to your trading account again. If you login using your "investor" password, you can't do anything but look at what's on the screen because trading is not allowed. You need to login using your trader password. I just upgraded to the Windows 10 Anniversary upgrade and made the mistake of logging in using the investor password. I tried to close a trade but had no options of any sort allowing any trade actions. When I looked at the journal, I saw this "investor mode [trades are not allowed]". It took me a minute or two but I remembered there being two passwords. Fortunately, I had copied all my info when I created the account and, so, had both passwords.
Check the journal. If you see that message, you'll know what's wrong. Hopefully, you have both passwords saved. If you don't, I don't know how you can retrieve them. If it's a demo account, you probably can't. You may have to delete it and create a new one. If it's a live account, you'll probably have to get in touch with your broker and explain the situation.
Hopefully, this will help.
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I use MT4 build 988 on Win10. The terminal was installed after OS received Anniversary Update from MS a few days ago. After successful installation I tried to attach my EA's to charts in this new environment. But it is impossible now. They can't be attached to charts anymore, neither dropped nor using "attach to chart" command from navigator window. And the tester can't open them. They still work perfectly well in win7/8.1 environment with the same build of MT4. So the reason must be some problem concerning interaction between Win10 and MT4. Even exemplary EAs from Metaquotes itself like "MACD Sample" or "Moving Average" are rejected. Any help will be welcome, especially from Metaquotes team because it looks to be some kind of systemic issue.
Vlad