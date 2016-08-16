Programming Problem (MM) !
Could anyone reply please ???
Incomplete code.
What is
FixedLot
What is
calculated_amount
What is
calculated_lot
What are those ?
// External variables input bool DynamicLotSize = true; input double EquityPercent = 2; input double FixedLotSize = 0.1; // Start function if(DynamicLotSize == true) { double RiskAmount = AccountEquity() * (EquityPercent / 100); double TickValue = MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_TICKVALUE); if(Digits == 3 || Digits == 5) TickValue *= 10; double CalcLots = (RiskAmount / StopLoss) / TickValue; double LotSize = CalcLots; } else LotSize = FixedLotSize;
if(LotSize < MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MINLOT)) { LotSize = MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MINLOT); } else if(LotSize > MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MAXLOT)) { LotSize = MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MAXLOT); }
What is
What is
What is
What are those ?
//EA Enumerations enum ENUM_LOT_TYPE { Auto, Fixed }; //--- extern ENUM_LOT_TYPE LotType = Auto; //Lot Type input double calculated_amount = 10000; //Amount For AUTO Lot input double calculated_lot = 0.01; //Auto Lot Size Each Amount input double FixedLot = 0.01; //Fixed Lot Size
It is hard for me to track a code is not mine, but the below code I use sometimes could insight you
to something ...
input double Lots = 0.01; input bool UseMM = true; input double LotFactor = 0.0005; void Call_Lots() { if(UseMM) Lot = NormalizeDouble(LotFactor * AccountBalance(),LotDigits); else Lot = Lots; }
You need to show "Lot" on chart (or print in journal) to check the right "LotFactor" to start trading.
This function gives you a sensitive "Lot" change according to balance increment !.
or you can simply use the classic approach
//Gearbox// Balance=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE); if(Balance>10000) {Lots=10;Print(" Gear Two");} if(Balance>100000) {Lots=100;Print(" Gear Three");} if(Balance>1000000) {Lots=1000;Print(" Gear Four");} if(Balance>10000000) {Lots=10000;Print(" Gear Five");} if(Balance<10000000) {Lots=1000;Print(" Gear Four");} if(Balance<1000000) {Lots=100;Print(" Gear Three");} if(Balance<100000) {Lots=10;Print(" Gear Two");} if(Balance<10000) {Lots=1;Print(" Gear One");} if(Balance>1000000000) {Lots=0;}
Hello,
MT4, EAs
I am using the code below to make MM (or Auto Lot Size), it is working perfectly. but...
for example:
when the trading account balance is 10k and I defined the lot size to be 0.01 then it keeps opening the lot size of 0.01 till the balance is 15k then the Lot Size will be 0.02!!
The lot 0.02 should be handled when the amount is 20k not 15k
what is the solution?
Just remove :
LotSize = NormalizeDouble(LotSize,2);
It will work, You can simply see it by Creating an Object on the Chart like this:
ObjectCreate("LotSize", OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSetText("LotSize", " Using Lot = " + DoubleToString(LotSize,Digits), 7, "Arial", Silver); ObjectSet("LotSize", OBJPROP_CORNER, 0); ObjectSet("LotSize", OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, 0); ObjectSet("LotSize", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, 15);
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Hello,
MT4, EAs
I am using the code below to make MM (or Auto Lot Size), it is working perfectly. but...
for example:
when the trading account balance is 10k and I defined the lot size to be 0.01 then it keeps opening the lot size of 0.01 till the balance is 15k then the Lot Size will be 0.02
!!
The lot 0.02 should be handled when the amount is 20k not 15k
what is the solution?