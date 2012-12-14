Compiler Error

I am not sure where to put this so apologies in advance:

 

I have just installed the new MQL5, when I try to compile any code in the Meta Editor I am getting a compiler error of description:  "cannot create interface of MQL5 compiler". Normally I would not post about such an error since there would be a googleable definition of it but I cannot find one anywhere. Seems unusual not to be searchable for a compile error. Any assistance appreciated.


 
You meant, you just installed new MT5 right ?.

So, I assume there are at least 2 MT5 in your computer, am I right ?,

If I am right, do you have the same compilation error with the other previous installed MT5 ?

Because I could not find that kind of error in mql5 help file (https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/errorswarnings) and if your other previous MT5 does not give any compilation error, then you should 1] Copy and paste  mdl5.exe and mql5.dll  from your other previous installed MT5 to your new installed MT5. or 2] Just re-installed again.

See if you still have that error again. 

Sounded great, though I had un-installed my previous version which I have done so several times now. It seems no matter what I do I cannot compile code and get the same error message. I get another error message on loading the application which says, "2012.12.12 12:20:17 Compiler loading 'C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5.dll' library failed (5)"

 
2012.12.12 18:47:05 Compiler cannot create interface
2012.12.12 18:47:05 Compiler loading 'C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5.dll' library failed (5)

I have reinstalled several times now. Still not working 


 
I think the problem maybe come from your system windows. Please try to reinstall it.
 
Al right, 

This advice below actually does not help much, but there's nothing wrong doing it anyway. 

1. What is your OS and bit ? Is it XP, Vista or 7, 32 or 64 bit ?

2. For Vista/7 we usually install MT outside C:\Program Files\...like in C:\My Other Program\.... 

3. Let's check if your system file is not corrupted. Could you run SFC (System File Checker) ?. This is for Vista/7 support.microsoft.com/kb/929833 and this is for XP  www.microsoft.com/resources/documentation/windows/xp/all/proddocs/en-us/system_file_checker.mspx?mfr=true. Basically do this :

 Click Start > All Program > Accessories > Right click Command Prompt and select Run as Administrator > then type this

    sfc /scannow  
    then press Enter, then type this again
    shutdown /r /t 2 ==>> this will restart your PC aster 2 seconds
    and press enter.

 You may want to write that on a piece of paper. Just in case your sfc is not finish until 100 %, and so you may have to run SFC in safe mode .

 After running SFC you have to restart your PC, and in some cases if you may have to shutdown if you click Start and find this ...

 

Putting my developer hat on I would say there is something potentially wrong with the release I installed, and to check if this is the case is there a way to get the previous release of MT5?

P.S. I have run a dependency check on the metaeditor.exe, it is stating it cannot open file IESHIMS.dll, which is a dll in IE (c:/program files/internet explorer). Please note this dll cannot be registered manually (i tried).  

 
May be this link resolve missing Eishims.dll problem : http://stackoverflow.com/a/5541822
I found the file, cannot register it. I would be grateful if someone can attach their metaeditor.exe and mql5.dll to a post for me to use (suggest renaming the .exe to .txt)
 
Here the files : <moderator phi.nuts edit : attached metaeditor.exe and mql5.dll is build 730>  


PS : this link http://stackoverflow.com/a/5541822 not provide Eishims.dll file, but resolve the problems caused by that

Files:
metaeditorbexe.zip  1419 kb
mql5idll.zip  1080 kb
 
Did you try my suggestion there ? like, at least running 

sfc /?

and then

sfc  /VERIFYFILE=c:/program files/internet explorer/IESHIMS.dll

12
