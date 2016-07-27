How ?

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How to add friends? i have no options to add friends ? please help me how it possible .

 
 
Sergey Golubev:
Thank you
 
how i check my friends list ?
 
Go to your profile and check
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2016.04.20 08:48

Just some reminding about how to insert code to the post (for new users/newbies) - read here, and read whole the article: MQL5.community - User Memo

 
Sergey Golubev:
Helo
The option in the pic above is not available when using the mobile
When it would be available??
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