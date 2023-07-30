Changing lot size in expertmama.mq5
I have an EA. I want to change lot size in this EA. it takes 0.001 lot size for currency pairs and 0.10 for metals.
Can anyone help me to change LOT SIZE.
Please find attached file....
Hi Amitt You must add below code
//--- inputs for money input double Money_FixLot_Percent =10.0; // Percent input double Money_FixLot_Lots =0.1; // Fixed volume ........ int OnInit() { ....... //--- Set money parameters money.Percent(Money_FixLot_Percent); money.Lots(Money_FixLot_Lots); //--- Check all trading objects parameters if(!ExtExpert.ValidationSettings()) { //--- failed ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-8); }
You can modify/add the script like this one (marked as yellow color):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ExpertMAMA.mq5 | //| Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Expert\Expert.mqh> #include <Expert\Signal\SignalMA.mqh> #include <Expert\Trailing\TrailingMA.mqh> #include <Expert\Money\MoneyFixedLot.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Inputs | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- inputs for expert input string Inp_Expert_Title ="ExpertMAMA"; int Expert_MagicNumber =12003; bool Expert_EveryTick =false; //--- inputs for signal input int Inp_Signal_MA_Period =12; input int Inp_Signal_MA_Shift =6; input ENUM_MA_METHOD Inp_Signal_MA_Method =MODE_SMA; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Inp_Signal_MA_Applied =PRICE_CLOSE; //--- inputs for trailing input int Inp_Trailing_MA_Period =12; input int Inp_Trailing_MA_Shift =0; input ENUM_MA_METHOD Inp_Trailing_MA_Method =MODE_SMA; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Inp_Trailing_MA_Applied=PRICE_CLOSE; //--- inputs for money input double Money_FixLot_Percent =10.0; // Percent input double Money_FixLot_Lots =0.001; // Fixed volume //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Global expert object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CExpert ExtExpert; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initialization function of the expert | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Initializing expert if(!ExtExpert.Init(Symbol(),Period(),Expert_EveryTick,Expert_MagicNumber)) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing expert"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-1); } //--- Creation of signal object CSignalMA *signal=new CSignalMA; if(signal==NULL) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating signal"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-2); } //--- Add signal to expert (will be deleted automatically)) if(!ExtExpert.InitSignal(signal)) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing signal"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-3); } //--- Set signal parameters signal.PeriodMA(Inp_Signal_MA_Period); signal.Shift(Inp_Signal_MA_Shift); signal.Method(Inp_Signal_MA_Method); signal.Applied(Inp_Signal_MA_Applied); //--- Check signal parameters if(!signal.ValidationSettings()) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error signal parameters"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-4); } //--- Creation of trailing object CTrailingMA *trailing=new CTrailingMA; if(trailing==NULL) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating trailing"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-5); } //--- Add trailing to expert (will be deleted automatically)) if(!ExtExpert.InitTrailing(trailing)) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing trailing"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-6); } //--- Set trailing parameters trailing.Period(Inp_Trailing_MA_Period); trailing.Shift(Inp_Trailing_MA_Shift); trailing.Method(Inp_Trailing_MA_Method); trailing.Applied(Inp_Trailing_MA_Applied); //--- Check trailing parameters if(!trailing.ValidationSettings()) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error trailing parameters"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-7); } //--- Creation of money object CMoneyFixedLot *money=new CMoneyFixedLot; if(money==NULL) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating money"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-8); } //--- Add money to expert (will be deleted automatically)) if(!ExtExpert.InitMoney(money)) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing money"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-9); } //--- Set money parameters money.Percent(Money_FixLot_Percent); money.Lots(Money_FixLot_Lots); //--- Check money parameters if(!money.ValidationSettings()) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error money parameters"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-10); } //--- Tuning of all necessary indicators if(!ExtExpert.InitIndicators()) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing indicators"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-11); } //--- ok return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deinitialization function of the expert | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { ExtExpert.Deinit(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Function-event handler "tick" | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { ExtExpert.OnTick(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Function-event handler "trade" | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTrade() { ExtExpert.OnTrade(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Function-event handler "timer" | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { ExtExpert.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hello, I followed the direction above,
but I still cannot choose lot from expert setting, could you check my code?
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ExpertMAMA.mq5 | //| Copyright 2009-2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "2009-2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Expert\Expert.mqh> #include <Expert\Signal\SignalMA.mqh> #include <Expert\Trailing\TrailingMA.mqh> //---alpha #include <Expert\Money\MoneyFixedLot.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Inputs | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- inputs for expert input string Inp_Expert_Title ="ExpertMAMA"; int Expert_MagicNumber =12003; bool Expert_EveryTick =false; //--- inputs for signal input int Inp_Signal_MA_Period =12; input int Inp_Signal_MA_Shift =6; input ENUM_MA_METHOD Inp_Signal_MA_Method =MODE_SMA; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Inp_Signal_MA_Applied =PRICE_CLOSE; //--- inputs for trailing input int Inp_Trailing_MA_Period =12; input int Inp_Trailing_MA_Shift =0; input ENUM_MA_METHOD Inp_Trailing_MA_Method =MODE_SMA; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Inp_Trailing_MA_Applied=PRICE_CLOSE; //---alpha inputs for money input double Money_FixLot_Percent =10.0; // Percent input double Money_FixLot_Lots =0.001; // Fixed volume //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Global expert object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CExpert ExtExpert; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initialization function of the expert | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit(void) { //--- Initializing expert if(!ExtExpert.Init(Symbol(),Period(),Expert_EveryTick,Expert_MagicNumber)) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing expert"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-1); } //--- Creation of signal object CSignalMA *signal=new CSignalMA; if(signal==NULL) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating signal"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-2); } //--- Add signal to expert (will be deleted automatically)) if(!ExtExpert.InitSignal(signal)) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing signal"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-3); } //--- Set signal parameters signal.PeriodMA(Inp_Signal_MA_Period); signal.Shift(Inp_Signal_MA_Shift); signal.Method(Inp_Signal_MA_Method); signal.Applied(Inp_Signal_MA_Applied); //--- Check signal parameters if(!signal.ValidationSettings()) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error signal parameters"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-4); } //--- Creation of trailing object CTrailingMA *trailing=new CTrailingMA; if(trailing==NULL) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating trailing"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-5); } //--- Add trailing to expert (will be deleted automatically)) if(!ExtExpert.InitTrailing(trailing)) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing trailing"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-6); } //--- Set trailing parameters trailing.Period(Inp_Trailing_MA_Period); trailing.Shift(Inp_Trailing_MA_Shift); trailing.Method(Inp_Trailing_MA_Method); trailing.Applied(Inp_Trailing_MA_Applied); //--- Check trailing parameters if(!trailing.ValidationSettings()) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error trailing parameters"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-7); } //---alpha Creation of money object CMoneyFixedLot *money=new CMoneyFixedLot; if(money==NULL) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating money"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-8); } //--- Add money to expert (will be deleted automatically)) if(!ExtExpert.InitMoney(money)) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing money"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-9); } //---alpha Set money parameters money.Percent(Money_FixLot_Percent); money.Lots(Money_FixLot_Lots); //--- Check money parameters if(!money.ValidationSettings()) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error money parameters"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-10); } //--- Tuning of all necessary indicators if(!ExtExpert.InitIndicators()) { //--- failed printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing indicators"); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return(-11); } //--- succeed return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deinitialization function of the expert | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { ExtExpert.Deinit(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Function-event handler "tick" | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick(void) { ExtExpert.OnTick(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Function-event handler "trade" | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTrade(void) { ExtExpert.OnTrade(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Function-event handler "timer" | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer(void) { ExtExpert.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
- www.mql5.com
Hello urusa7,
Please try to use the SRC button next time you paste any code on MQL5.com.
Regarding your "problem", if you don't specify exactly what error you're getting, it will be very difficult to find any help from users.
Try to be a little more specific about what errors you're getting.
Regards,
Malacarne
Good day to all!!!
I was able to find how to set Volume size on my ExpertMAMA.mq5
Would someone please show the code so that I can collect say $3 to $5 every time the transaction reaches this point? And of course let ExpertMAMA continue working
Thanks!!
Thanks for answering. I want to be able to set TP at will in my ExpertMAMA.mq5
Please let me know if this is the place to make the changes for TP and what is equivalent to. I mean if I reduce from 10 to 5.0 or to 0.5 what amount in $$ would it represent
//--- inputs for money input double Money_FixLot_Percent =10.0; // Percent
Hello Rodrigo, Im trying to copy paste the code, but I cant find the SRC button, could you please tell where I can find it?
Thanks
Andres
Changed years ago. Rodrigo is no more active here these days.
Improperly formatted code removed by moderator. Please EDIT your post and use the CODE button (Alt-S) when inserting code.
Hover your mouse over your post and select "edit" ...
Alain thanks, but didnt understant very well,
If a copy the code to change lot from here to Meta editor, what do I have to do?
ThanksAndres
