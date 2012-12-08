Help me !Help Help
8502596:Are you sure that EA has no problem, I mean when you run it normally (not optimized), does it run properly?
Please forgive me for using the google translation.But I have no idea. I use two currency pairs strategy test.There would be no problem if I do not optimize.
such as this I can't find error ,and the tester folder log file I can't find error .Please help me! help!
Please forgive me for using the google translation.But I have no idea. I use two currency pairs strategy test.There would be no problem if I do not optimize.
When I optimized picture will appear.
One test result is not passed.When the first failed come then failed followed. anybody received this error ?and where the error's log ?I can't find...
such as this I can't find error ,and the tester folder log file I can't find error .Please help me! help!
Hi
see this page
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/302
Are you used only your local agent ?
And if you used two currency I recommend to you download history before start test .
see this page
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/302
downloadhistory.mq5
- votes: 8
- 2011.02.28
- Aleksey Sergan
- www.mql5.com
The script downloads historical data (for the current symbol), available at trade server.
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Please forgive me for using the google translation.But I have no idea. I use two currency pairs strategy test.There would be no problem if I do not optimize.
When I optimized picture will appear.
One test result is not passed.When the first failed come then failed followed. anybody received this error ?and where the error's log ?I can't find...
such as this I can't find error ,and the tester folder log file I can't find error .Please help me! help!