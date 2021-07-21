No trading operations ??
Hi every one !
I tried to publish an EA but the validation failed.
The reason: No trading operations (see below).
But when I check in the Runtime Errors https://docs.mql4.com/constants/errorswarnings/errorcodes I can't find this error !
Could you please help me to identify the problem ?
I thank you in advance.
Try to increase your slippage setting.
Try to increase your slippage setting.
Thank you Eleni Anna Branou ! Do you think that 30 points is enough ?
No, you need at least 200 points for MT4 and 100 for MT5, the market validation tests your EA in many instruments and some have large spreads (like NZDCAD for example).
OK ! I will try this ! Thanks again.
...
Anyway thank you very much for your help dear Eleni Anna Branou !
No, you need at least 200 points for MT4 and 100 for MT5, the market validation tests your EA in many instruments and some have large spreads (like NZDCAD for example).
Hi,
Could you please tell me if another problem than slippage is causing my error "No trading operations" in the validation system ?
I thank you in advance.
read this post #14 where I collected some decisions.
and the following threads:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Please help me fix this problem. no trading operations
Sergey Golubev, 2021.03.12 09:39
read the following threads for possible fixing decisions:
- 2021.04.30
- www.mql5.com
A defective EA itself. Try test your EA with your default parameter values on the symbols and time-frames used in the verification process, namely EURUSD/H1, NZDUSD/H1, GBPUSDcheck/M30, XAUUSDcheck/D1.
Also, set the default value for restrictive parameters, to "disabled". For example "Max Spread", "Max Slippage", etc.
On a whole, follow the test guidelines mentioned in the following article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555
- www.mql5.com
A defective EA itself. Try test your EA with your default parameter values on the symbols and time-frames used in the verification process, namely EURUSD/H1, NZDUSD/H1, GBPUSDcheck/M30, XAUUSDcheck/D1.
Also, set the default value for restrictive parameters, to "disabled". For example "Max Spread", "Max Slippage", etc.
On a whole, follow the test guidelines mentioned in the following article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555
I thank you for this suggestion !!
It turns out that you need to refine and check everything in order for it to be useful and work.
OK ! Thanks.
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Hi every one !
I tried to publish an EA but the validation failed.
The reason: No trading operations (see below).
But when I check in the Runtime Errors https://docs.mql4.com/constants/errorswarnings/errorcodes I can't find this error !
Could you please help me to identify the problem ?
I thank you in advance.