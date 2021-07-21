No trading operations ??

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Hi every one !


I tried to publish an EA but the validation failed.

The reason: No trading operations (see below).

But when I check in the Runtime Errors  https://docs.mql4.com/constants/errorswarnings/errorcodes   I can't find this error !

Could you please help me to identify the problem ?

I thank you in advance.


 

Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
 
Jean Christophe Paput:

Hi every one !


I tried to publish an EA but the validation failed.

The reason: No trading operations (see below).

But when I check in the Runtime Errors  https://docs.mql4.com/constants/errorswarnings/errorcodes   I can't find this error !

Could you please help me to identify the problem ?

I thank you in advance.


 

Try to increase your slippage setting.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Try to increase your slippage setting.

Thank you Eleni Anna Branou  ! Do you think that 30 points is enough ?

 
No, you need at least 200 points for MT4 and 100 for MT5, the market validation tests your EA in many instruments and some have large spreads (like NZDCAD for example).
 
Eleni Anna Branou:
No, you need at least 200 points for MT4 and 100 for MT5, the market validation tests your EA in many instruments and some have large spreads (like NZDCAD for example).

OK ! I will try this ! Thanks again.

...

I have modified the slippage 250 for MT4 . I doesn't work :-(  I become crazy with the validation system. I will try later (Or never...) . 

Anyway thank you very much for your help dear Eleni Anna Branou ! 
 
Eleni Anna Branou:
No, you need at least 200 points for MT4 and 100 for MT5, the market validation tests your EA in many instruments and some have large spreads (like NZDCAD for example).

Hi,

Could you please tell me if another problem than slippage is causing my  error "No trading operations" in the validation system ? 

I thank you in advance.

 

read this post where I collected some decisions.

and the following threads:

About no ticks generated error for the same day back testing.
About no ticks generated error for the same day back testing.
  • 2021.04.30
  • www.mql5.com
Hello there. I m trying to add my EA to the platform. it is showing me validation fail...
[Deleted]  
Jean Christophe Paput: Could you please tell me if another problem than slippage is causing my  error "No trading operations" in the validation system ? I thank you in advance.

A defective EA itself. Try test your EA with your default parameter values on the symbols and time-frames used in the verification process, namely EURUSD/H1, NZDUSD/H1, GBPUSDcheck/M30, XAUUSDcheck/D1.

Also, set the default value for restrictive parameters, to "disabled". For example "Max Spread", "Max Slippage", etc.

On a whole, follow the test guidelines mentioned in the following article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555

The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
  • www.mql5.com
Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
 
Fernando Carreiro:

A defective EA itself. Try test your EA with your default parameter values on the symbols and time-frames used in the verification process, namely EURUSD/H1, NZDUSD/H1, GBPUSDcheck/M30, XAUUSDcheck/D1.

Also, set the default value for restrictive parameters, to "disabled". For example "Max Spread", "Max Slippage", etc.

On a whole, follow the test guidelines mentioned in the following article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555

I thank you for this suggestion !!

 
Prinari:
It turns out that you need to refine and check everything in order for it to be useful and work.

OK ! Thanks.

 
Sergey Golubev:

read this post where I collected some decisions.

and the following threads:


Thanks

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