trading hours and trading days - page 2
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What time has (sunday)candle with signal?
Can you make screenshot of m1 candle with vertical line where was signal?
The system stops trading between 22:50 and 01:05 very sharpy during the week but on sunday it id not open untill it was 2am and did not open the trade at 1:05am as it should have (I do not trade because the broker closes the market and there are gaps; see the picture)
Thanks a lot
Max
Hello,
Just a quick update,
I just noticed yesterday that the EA took a restarted trading at 2AM shart (which is midnight in GMT). My broker has a server time which is 2 hours ahead of GMT but also I noticed that a new day on the chart starts at 1AM. I have no clue what they are doing since I use another broker and they have GMT time and a day start at midnight on the chart.
Can anyone help on this please?
Pretty much apprectiated
Max