trading hours and trading days - page 2

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Vasyl Nosal:

What time has (sunday)candle with signal? 

Can you make screenshot of m1 candle with vertical line where was signal?

 

The system stops trading between 22:50 and 01:05 very sharpy during the week but on sunday it id not open untill it was 2am and did not open the trade at 1:05am as it should  have (I do not trade because the broker closes the market and there are gaps; see the picture) 

 

 

 

Thanks a lot

 

 Max 

[Deleted]  
Vertical line shows that it is Monday candle.
 

Hello,

 

Just a quick update,

 

I just noticed yesterday that the EA took a restarted trading at 2AM shart (which is midnight in GMT). My broker has a server time which is 2 hours ahead of GMT but also I noticed that a new day on the chart starts at 1AM. I  have no clue what they are doing since I use another broker and they have GMT time and a day start at midnight on the chart.

 

 

Can anyone help on this please?

 

 

Pretty much apprectiated

 

Max 

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