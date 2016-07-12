Testing new strategy - Statistical arbitrage
Hi traders,
Does anybody have experience with strategy called statistical arbitrage? I mean trading high correlated and cointegrated pairs usually shares. I am testing it very successfully on the demo and I would like to know if it is suitable to trade on real account.
For example yesterday trades are on the picture.
Thanks Ondrej
Hi Marco,
I am not looking for any code, but for someone who can share his experience, give me some tips what should be aware and so on. I like to trade manually instead of any EA.
Well then my advise is simply keep going.
We are always on the outlook to expand our horizon with new information but if you found something that works well for you it can be good to just stick with it.
till now, it works great. Yesterday there weren´t any trades because of bank holiday in USA but today again profit. But steel I am trading just small amount because two month test is not enough for me. I will post my trades at the end of the week to so how am I doing.
Hi traders,
Does anybody have experience with strategy called statistical arbitrage? I mean trading high correlated and cointegrated pairs usually shares. I am testing it very successfully on the demo and I would like to know if it is suitable to trade on real account.
For example yesterday trades are on the picture.
Thanks Ondrej
Hi traders,
Does anybody have experience with strategy called statistical arbitrage? I mean trading high correlated and cointegrated pairs usually shares. I am testing it very successfully on the demo and I would like to know if it is suitable to trade on real account.
For example yesterday trades are on the picture.
Thanks Ondrej
Are you using this with stocks only or with forex also?
yes
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Hi traders,
Does anybody have experience with strategy called statistical arbitrage? I mean trading high correlated and cointegrated pairs usually shares. I am testing it very successfully on the demo and I would like to know if it is suitable to trade on real account.
For example yesterday trades are on the picture.
Thanks Ondrej