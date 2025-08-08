Experts: Attempt to create an Expert Advisor based on the Center of Gravity indicator
Hello Vitaliy,
I like your idea. See the code. It has to be improved in order to make it profitable.
Hope to hear from you and other people to contribute to this idea.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| COG_MA_X_1.mq4 | //| Copyright 2016, Hans Krijgsman | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2016, Hans Krijgsman" #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict #property description "" #include <stdlib.mqh> #include <stderror.mqh> //--- input parameters input double lots=0.1; input string Info1="COG Indicator values"; input int bars_back=125; input int m=2; input int i=0; input double kstd=2.0; input int sName=1102; input bool Audible_Alerts=true; //--- internal parameters int ticket; datetime time_order; //used when opening order and/or sending alert double MyPoint; //initialized in OnInit static datetime dt=Time[0]; //timestamp of New Bar open bool BuyOpportunity; // opportunity for possible Buy order bool SellOpportunity; // opportunity for possible Sell order int BuyOpportunityCount; // counter for Buy opportunities int SellOpportunityCount; // counter for Sell opportunities //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- MyPoint=Point; if(Digits==3 || Digits==5) MyPoint=Point*10; //--- BuyOpportunityCount=0; SellOpportunityCount=0; //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- if(NewBar()) { //--- reset ticket=0; BuyOpportunity = false; SellOpportunity = false; //--- previous moving average values double maH1 = iMA(NULL,0,1,0,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_HIGH,1); double maL1 = iMA(NULL,0,1,0,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_LOW,1); //--- previous COG extreme values double cgH1 = iCustom(NULL,0,"Center of Gravity",bars_back,m,i,kstd,sName,3,1); //COG high extreme double cgL1 = iCustom(NULL,0,"Center of Gravity",bars_back,m,i,kstd,sName,4,1); //COG low extreme //--- check opportunities if(maL1<cgL1) { BuyOpportunity=true; BuyOpportunityCount++; myAlert("indicator",StringFormat("Buy Opportunity [%d]",BuyOpportunityCount)); } if(maH1>cgH1) { SellOpportunity=true; SellOpportunityCount++; myAlert("indicator",StringFormat("Sell Opportunity [%d]",SellOpportunityCount)); } } //--- ONLY OPEN ONE POSITION PER BAR if(Time[0]!=time_order) { //--- actual moving average values double maH0 = iMA(NULL,0,1,0,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_HIGH,0); double maL0 = iMA(NULL,0,1,0,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_LOW,0); //--- actual COG extreme values double cgH0 = iCustom(NULL,0,"Center of Gravity",bars_back,m,i,kstd,sName,3,0); //COG high extreme double cgL0 = iCustom(NULL,0,"Center of Gravity",bars_back,m,i,kstd,sName,4,0); //COG low extreme //--- BUY if(BuyOpportunity && maL0<cgL0) { ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,lots,Ask,3,NormalizeDouble(Ask-(10*MyPoint),Digits),NormalizeDouble(Ask+(20*MyPoint),Digits),"COG_MA_X_1",123,0,Lime); if(ticket>0) { myAlert("order",StringFormat("Buy position opened [%d]",BuyOpportunityCount)); time_order=Time[0]; } else { myAlert("error",StringFormat("error opening Buy position [%d]",BuyOpportunityCount)); } } //--- SELL if(SellOpportunity && maH0>cgH0) { ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,lots,Bid,2,NormalizeDouble(Bid+(10*MyPoint),Digits),NormalizeDouble(Bid-(20*MyPoint),Digits),"COG_MA_X_1",123,0,Red); if(ticket>0) { myAlert("order",StringFormat("Sell position opened [%d]",SellOpportunityCount)); time_order=Time[0]; } else { myAlert("error",StringFormat("error opening Sell position [%d]",SellOpportunityCount)); } } } //--- SCREEN INFO string str_opp=StringFormat("\n* Buy Opportunities : %d \n* Sell Opportunities : %d",BuyOpportunityCount,SellOpportunityCount); Comment(str_opp); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- FUNCTIONS -----------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Returns true when a New Bar has occured, else false. | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool NewBar(){if(dt!=Time[0]){dt=Time[0]; return(true);} return(false);} //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Alerts, Messages | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void myAlert(string type,string message) { if(type=="print") Print(message); else if(type=="error") { Print(type+" | COG_MA_X_1 @ "+Symbol()+","+TF2String()+" | "+message); } else if(type=="order") { if(Audible_Alerts) Alert(type+" | COG_MA_X_1 @ "+Symbol()+","+TF2String()+" | "+message); } else if(type=="modify") { } else if(type=="indicator") { if(Audible_Alerts) Alert(type+" | COG_MA_X_1 @ "+Symbol()+","+TF2String()+" | "+message); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Returns a visual representation for the given timeperiod. | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string TF2String() { string tfs="N/A"; switch(_Period) { case PERIOD_M1: tfs="M1"; break; case PERIOD_M5: tfs="M5"; break; case PERIOD_M15: tfs="M15"; break; case PERIOD_M30: tfs="M30"; break; case PERIOD_H1: tfs="H1"; break; case PERIOD_H4: tfs="H4"; break; case PERIOD_D1: tfs="D1"; break; case PERIOD_W1: tfs="W1"; break; case PERIOD_MN1: tfs="MN"; } return(tfs); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hello Vitaliy,
I like your idea. See the code. It has to be improved in order to make it profitable.
Hope to hear from you and other people to contribute to this idea.
Thank you Hans for your code.
I have add to my MT4 chart on demo account, will see how it works.
Will this EA send ALERT to my push notification email, which I have set
in the TOOLS > OPTIONS > EMAIL.
I would love if you can help me. How / where do I add custom indicator mq4 file for
additional entry point? Like MA crossover arrow indicator. Add to which block?
Thanks in advance.
as in your picture you have the gravity indicator plotted directly on your chart may you please provide me the code for that indicator i actually only need indicator only
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Attempt to create an Expert Advisor based on the Center of Gravity indicator:
The idea has existed for a long time - based on the "Conservative intraday scalping" strategy, but I could not find a suitable indicator in MT4... Integration of the custom indicator to the EA.
Author: Vitaliy