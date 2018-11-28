I could not register VPS on my MT5.

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Hi all, i need assistance.

I am unable to register a VPS on my MT5.

How can i resolve it and rent a vps with mql5?


 

It is very difficult to help because no any information about why you can not rent - for example I remember obe limitation about - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Mt5 VPS

Slava, 2016.06.28 16:25

It must be 64-bit client terminal to use virtual hosting

2016.06.28 17:25:02.177 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 1347 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
 

Thats the reason, mine is 32 bit. is there any other way to get a vps for 32 bit mt5

 
Thanks my friend.
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