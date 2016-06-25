Can anyone identify this indicator?
I think it may be very old version of WPR fast and WPR slow (histogram).
There are a lot of new versions of it - check for some of them incl EAs for example: Signal Systems
I think it may be very old version of WPR fast and WPR slow (histogram).
There are a lot of new versions of it - check for some of them incl EAs for example: Signal Systems
Thanks for your reply .
I downloaded the WTR fast&Slow but they appear separate and not as shown in the image (continuous color changing bars)
Could u please help me out as to how to get the same visual as in the image..? because trust me this setup works great in CRUDE.
Also, in a part of the technical the values are mentioned as M30 (14,5) 1.0000 . See image below
Is this really WTR of some other setup?
...
Is this really WTR of some other setup?
I do not know your chart ... what is your pair? forex? this is not USDJPY ...
Because as I see from indicators separate windows - it is something as 'WPR filter for Asctrend' (and this idea was the first one to be created many many years ago).
By the way - it may be any histo indicator ... so how to know which one?
I do not know sorry.
I do not know your chart ... what is your pair? forex? this is not USDJPY ...
Because as I see from indicators separate windows - it is something as 'WPR filter for Asctrend' (and this idea was the first one to be created many many years ago).
By the way - it may be any histo indicator ... so how to know which one?
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Hi,
I happened to see this indicator but dont know what its called and how to apply it. The green and red lines below the chart
Can anyone help me out with this?
The image of the indicator is below.
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