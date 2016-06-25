Can anyone identify this indicator?

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Hi,

I happened to see this indicator but dont know what its called and how to apply it. The green and red lines below the chart

Can anyone help me out with this?

 

The image of the indicator is below.

 

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I think it may be very old version of WPR fast and WPR slow (histogram).

There are a lot of new versions of it - check for some of them incl EAs for example: Signal Systems

 
Sergey Golubev:

I think it may be very old version of WPR fast and WPR slow (histogram).

There are a lot of new versions of it - check for some of them incl EAs for example: Signal Systems

Thanks for your reply .

 

I downloaded the WTR fast&Slow but they appear separate and not as shown in the image (continuous color changing bars)

Could u please help me out as to how to get the same visual as in the image..? because trust me this setup works great in CRUDE.

 

Also, in a part of the technical the values are mentioned as M30 (14,5) 1.0000 . See image below

 

 

 

Is this really WTR of some other setup? 

 
vijaymadhu:

...

Is this really WTR of some other setup? 

I do not know sorry.
I do not know your chart ... what is your pair? forex? this is not USDJPY ...

Because as I see from indicators separate windows - it is something as 'WPR filter for Asctrend' (and this idea was the first one to be created many many years ago).
By the way - it may be any histo indicator ... so how to know which one?
 
Sergey Golubev:
I do not know sorry.
I do not know your chart ... what is your pair? forex? this is not USDJPY ...

Because as I see from indicators separate windows - it is something as 'WPR filter for Asctrend' (and this idea was the first one to be created many many years ago).
By the way - it may be any histo indicator ... so how to know which one?
This is 30 min CRUDEOIL chart with Heikin from 17Jun2016 to  23Jun2016
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