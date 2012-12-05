Servers Based Corrupted

New comment
 
Anyone get this message in the  journal
 
q.import:
Anyone get this message in the  journal
explain the issue in details
 
q.import:
Anyone get this message in the  journal
I think you can get these messages only from the log file. path: install_folder\logs
 
q.import:
Anyone get this message in the  journal
Can you post a screenshot or like VincentX suggests, get the log and please attach the log here
 
phi.nuts:
Can you post a screenshot or like VincentX suggests, get the log and please attach the log here

After Is Happened I Uninstalled MT5 and Downloaded another copy the problem persisted so left it intact

I just downloaded Alpari-UK Version of MT5  works fine  

Files:
Server_Base_Corrupt.jpg  140 kb
 
q.import:

After Is Happened I Uninstalled MT5 and Downloaded another copy the problem persisted so left it intact

I just downloaded Alpari-UK Version of MT5  works fine  

1. What connection status says ? (bottom right corner)

 

2. Try to open 1 minute chart and wait for a while, then later open much higher time frame, All time frames bigger than 1 minute are created using 1 minute data, that's why we need to wait to have enough 1 minute data

It's a good idea to have 1 minute chart as a default chart. So everytime we open a chart, it always open 1 minute chart. To do that is very simple, open 1 minute chart and save it as template with name default.

 
phi.nuts:

1. What connection status says ? (bottom right corner)

 

2. Try to open 1 minute chart and wait for a while, then later open much higher time frame, All time frames bigger than 1 minute are created using 1 minute data, that's why we need to wait to have enough 1 minute data

It's a good idea to have 1 minute chart as a default chart. So everytime we open a chart, it always open 1 minute chart. To do that is very simple, open 1 minute chart and save it as template with name default.

Disconnected , Its Prompting Me To Input New Server Information In.

To Me It Looks Like All The Stored Server Numbers For Opening an Account Have Been Corrupted I Just Need To Put New Ones In..

Log File 1 and 2 and

Crash Dump

 
q.import:

Disconnected , Its Prompting Me To Input New Server Information In.

To Me It Looks Like All The Stored Server Numbers For Opening an Account Have Been Corrupted I Just Need To Put New Ones In..

Log File 1 and 2 and

Crash Dump

1. What broker did you connect when you got this "Server based corrupted" ?.

2. See if you have the same problem with another server.  Open new demo account (File > new account) and on trading server list, double click on "add new server like access metatrader5.com:443" (picture on the left) and type in several broker name (picture on the right) and then open demo account with some of them. See if you have "server based corrupted" error again.

 

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties - Documentation on MQL5
 
phi.nuts:

1. What broker did you connect when you got this "Server based corrupted" ?.

2. See if you have the same problem with another server.  Open new demo account (File > new account) and on trading server list, double click on "add new server like access metatrader5.com:443" (picture on the left) and type in several broker name (picture on the right) and then open demo account with some of them. See if you have "server based corrupted" error again.

 

I Used The Version That Is Located On The MQL5 Site...

There are no server not even the MetaQuotes Server..

All I See Is; In the First Picture, Option 2 Only Being the Option: add new server like access.medatrader5.com:443

After I Set It Up The Message Happens Again..

I downloaded a program to completely wipe it..

And Installed It again It Works Now..

New comment