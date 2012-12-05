Servers Based Corrupted
Anyone get this message in the journal
Can you post a screenshot or like VincentX suggests, get the log and please attach the log here
After Is Happened I Uninstalled MT5 and Downloaded another copy the problem persisted so left it intact
I just downloaded Alpari-UK Version of MT5 works fine
1. What connection status says ? (bottom right corner)
2. Try to open 1 minute chart and wait for a while, then later open much higher time frame, All time frames bigger than 1 minute are created using 1 minute data, that's why we need to wait to have enough 1 minute data
It's a good idea to have 1 minute chart as a default chart. So everytime we open a chart, it always open 1 minute chart. To do that is very simple, open 1 minute chart and save it as template with name default.
Disconnected , Its Prompting Me To Input New Server Information In.
To Me It Looks Like All The Stored Server Numbers For Opening an Account Have Been Corrupted I Just Need To Put New Ones In..
Log File 1 and 2 and
Crash Dump
1. What broker did you connect when you got this "Server based corrupted" ?.
2. See if you have the same problem with another server. Open new demo account (File > new account) and on trading server list, double click on "add new server like access metatrader5.com:443" (picture on the left) and type in several broker name (picture on the right) and then open demo account with some of them. See if you have "server based corrupted" error again.
- www.mql5.com
I Used The Version That Is Located On The MQL5 Site...
There are no server not even the MetaQuotes Server..
All I See Is; In the First Picture, Option 2 Only Being the Option: add new server like access.medatrader5.com:443
After I Set It Up The Message Happens Again..
I downloaded a program to completely wipe it..
And Installed It again It Works Now..
